ECHR concluded that Armenia was not honest regarding the occupation - Azerbaijani MFA

The recent judgment delivered by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has exposed the long-standing position of Armenia that it had no control or jurisdiction over the then-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov wrote in this regard on X accunt.

"In the recent judgment delivered by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 17 October 2023 ("Case of Hovhannisyan and Karapetyan v. Armenia"), the Court noted that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia (R. Hovhannisyan and A. Sargsyan) were drafted into the Armenian army in 2009 and 2008 and were assigned to military unit no. 36534 of the "Nagorno-Garabagh armed forces". In July 2010, they were both killed by their fellow servicemen as a result of the internal incident. The parents of the killed servicemen sued Armenia for compensation.

The Court further noted that "it has already examined in other cases the issue of Armenia’s jurisdiction over the territory in question and found that Armenia exercised effective control over Nagorno-Garabagh and the surrounding territories and that, therefore, complaints pertaining to events that happened in that area came within the jurisdiction of Armenia for the purposes of Article 1 of the Convention (see Chiragov and Others v. Armenia [GC], no. 13216/05, §§ 169-86, ECHR 2015; Muradyan v. Armenia, no. 11275/07, §§ 123-27, 24 November 2016 and Nana Muradyan v. Armenia, no. 69517/11, §§ 86-92, 5 April 2022, specifically concerning the deaths of conscripts during compulsory military service in Nagorno-Garabagh; and compare Mirzoyan v. Armenia, no. 57129/10, § 56, 23 May 2019, concerning the murder of a conscript during compulsory military service in Nagorno-Garabagh)," Elnur Mammadov noted.

"It had been a long-standing position of Armenia that it had no control or jurisdiction whatsoever over the then-occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to deny its state responsibility for any wrongdoings committed therein.

The ECHR concluded that Armenia was not honest. To put it diplomatically," Deputy Foreign Minister stated.

