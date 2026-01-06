Kazakhstan reports record diesel output in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) announced on Tuesday that its diesel fuel production reached a record 6.14 million tonnes in 2025.

The output was up by 850,000 tonnes from 2024, the company said, adding that gasoline production also rose by 400,000 tonnes, helping meet domestic demand and avert fuel shortages, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

KazMunayGas said its oil refineries processed 17.46 million tonnes of crude in 2025, up 0.7 million tonnes year-on-year. Output of light petroleum products reached 13.6 million tonnes, an increase of 1.18 million tonnes from 2024.

