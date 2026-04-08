Breaking: Fire erupts at key Abu Dhabi gas facility

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A fire erupted at Habshan gas-processing facility in Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire incident at Habshan gas-processing facility,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

It noted that further information will be provided in due course.

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office added.

News.Az