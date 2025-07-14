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Tag:
Facility Fire
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A devastating fire at an elderly care facility in Sri Lanka has left at least 12 people dead and several others injured, raising serious questions about safety standards in residential care homes across the country.04 Jun 2026-14:10
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A fire erupted at Habshan gas-processing facility in Abu Dhabi.08 Apr 2026-09:50
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A devastating fire broke out Sunday night at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring 30 others.14 Jul 2025-16:19
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