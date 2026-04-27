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Falcon Heavy Rocket
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SpaceX's Falcon Heavy returned to flight this week, marking its first mission of 2026 by launching a heavy-lift payload for the US Space Force.01 May 2026-17:20
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A Falcon Heavy carrying the large ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Wednesday, launching at 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT).30 Apr 2026-11:15
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SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket is preparing to take flight for the first time in a year and a half, with a live broadcast allowing viewers to follow the mission in real time.27 Apr 2026-09:26
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