- News
- Flights Resumption
Tag:
Flights Resumption
-
-
-
An Iranian civil aviation official has said that 20 airports across the country have resumed operations following recent US-Israeli strikes.25 May 2026-13:42
-
-
A Mahan Air passenger aircraft arrived in Islamabad on Thursday after a two-month suspension of flights following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.01 May 2026-17:48
-
-
Passenger flights between Iran and China, as well as between Iran and Russia, have resumed after a two-month suspension caused by what Tehran describes as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, state media in both countries reported on Tuesday.29 Apr 2026-09:26
-