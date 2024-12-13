Israel orders military to maintain presence in Syria buffer zone through winter
Military mobility of Israeli army continues on the Syrian-Israeli border in the Majdal Shams region in Golan Heights after the fall of the Baath regime in Al Qunaitra, Syria on December 11, 2024. Photo: Anadolu Agency
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to "prepare to remain" in the UN-patrolled buffer zone along the Golan Heights throughout the winter, citing security concerns due to the situation in Syria."Due to the situation in Syria, it is of critical security importance to maintain our presence at the summit of Mount Hermon, and everything must be done to ensure the (army's) readiness on-site to enable the fighters to stay there despite the challenging weather conditions," Katz's spokesman said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Mount Hermon is Syria's highest peak and has long boasted a UN observation post at the summit.
Israel seized the demilitarised zone on the strategic plateau on Sunday, just hours after Syrian rebels swept president Bashar al-Assad from power.
Since then, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of air and naval strikes against Syrian military assets, targeting everything from chemical weapons stores to air defences to prevent them from falling into rebel hands.
The plan to deploy troops in the buffer zone comes at a time when Israeli forces are still withdrawing from southern Lebanon after fighting Hezbollah militants for months and the war in Gaza with Palestinian militants continues.
Israel has said it seized the buffer zone to defend itself.