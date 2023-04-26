Turkish presidential spokesman calls on France to take constructive stance on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

France should take a constructive stance on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Kalin noted that countries like France complicate the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to use it to their advantage.

The Turkish presidential spokesman also stressed that the steps being taken by Armenian diaspora organizations operating in France and the United States will not bring positive results for Armenia.

News.Az