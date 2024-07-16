Yandex metrika counter

Islamic State claims responsibility for rare attack near Oman mosque

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Oman, where at least six people, including a policeman, were killed and 28 wounded, in a rare operation in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East, the group said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Any infiltration into Sunni-dominated Oman, which sits on one side of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping route, would raise fears of Islamic State trying to gain a foothold in the oil-rich Gulf.


