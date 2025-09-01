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Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to India on 5–7 May could become one of the most notable diplomatic events of the month in Asia.05 May 2026-11:05
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South Korean and Vietnamese companies are expected to sign dozens of business deals on Thursday, Korean media and two sources said, as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits Hanoi.23 Apr 2026-12:10
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Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hosted the visiting Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing, state media reported.15 Apr 2026-12:07
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Vietnam's Communist Party's Secretary General To Lam was unanimously elected by parliament as the country's president for a five-year term, making him the most powerful Vietnamese leader in decades.07 Apr 2026-11:49
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Three members of a family were killed in a traffic accident involving a seven-seater car and a motorbike in Vietnam's central province of Lam Dong on Wednesday afternoon.18 Feb 2026-21:30
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Vietnam’s top leader To Lam has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party, securing a second term that will see him lead the country’s political system through 2030.23 Jan 2026-11:38
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Typhoon Koto has killed one person and left three others missing in Vietnam’s south-central region.29 Nov 2025-13:06
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North Korea and Vietnam have signed agreements to cooperate in multiple fields, including defence, foreign affairs, and health.11 Oct 2025-13:13
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Vietnam’s Communist Party chief To Lam is expected to travel to North Korea next month, two Vietnamese officials told Reuters, in what would be the first visit by a Vietnamese leader to Pyongyang in nearly two decades.25 Sep 2025-10:45
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South Korea and Vietnam have committed to strengthening economic and strategic cooperation as they face mounting global trade challenges.11 Aug 2025-09:30
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