3 killed in traffic collision in central Vietnam

Three members of a family were killed in a traffic accident involving a seven-seater car and a motorbike in Vietnam's central province of Lam Dong on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on National Highway 28 in Bao Lam 5 commune when the car crashed into an oncoming motorbike carrying a couple and their 10-year-old son, who were on their way to pay Lunar New Year visits, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The two adults died at the scene, while the child later died in the hospital despite emergency treatment.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the accident.

