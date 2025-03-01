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Late Show
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Television history comes to a close tonight, May 21, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode on CBS. The extended finale not only concludes Colbert’s acclaimed 11-year run but also marks the permanent retirement of the 33-year-old Late Show franchise.21 May 2026-15:50
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Former David Letterman is set to return to the Ed Sullivan Theater as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 14, just days before the show’s scheduled finale on May 21.
15 May 2026-09:08
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Stephen Colbert brought together several of late night television’s biggest names for a special reunion episode as his long-running CBS program nears its final broadcast.
12 May 2026-17:15
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Late-night host Stephen Colbert has responded to CBS’s decision to replace The Late Show with a new program from producer Byron Allen, saying he has no objections and even sent Allen a congratulatory message.08 May 2026-11:59
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