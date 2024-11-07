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Leaders Summit
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The second day of the landmark 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) has officially commenced in Baku, drawing a massive global assembly of over 40,000 registered delegates, policymakers, and experts representing 182 countries to shape the future of global metropolitan areas.18 May 2026-09:27
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The White House said Wednesday that a much anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing on May 14-15, after it was postponed because of the US-Israeli war against Iran.26 Mar 2026-12:09
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President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that South Africa would not be invited to participate in next year’s G20 summit in Florida, following the U.S. boycott of the leaders' summit in Johannesburg last week.27 Nov 2025-01:44
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Officials, experts, media representatives, and world leaders praised Azerbaijan for successfully organizing the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), expressing optimism that the negotiations would lead to productive outcomes, News.Az reports.13 Nov 2024-21:40
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As a President of COP29, Azerbaijan will do its best to find common understanding between developing and developed countries, between Global South and Global North, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29 in Baku on Tuesday.12 Nov 2024-13:34
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Participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders have today familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport.07 Nov 2024-13:41
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