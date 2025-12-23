Kazakhstan’s president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, praises ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended birthday congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, describing him as a prominent, modern statesman and a globally experienced, competent politician.

In a letter posted on the Azerbaijani presidential website, Tokayev said Aliyev’s long and fruitful service at the highest level of government is rightly associated with Azerbaijan’s historic achievements, the strengthening of its sovereignty, the enhancement of its international standing, and its dynamic socio-economic development, News.Az reports.

“Under your strong and wise leadership, brotherly Azerbaijan will continue to pursue its strategic course with determination and confidently advance along the path of development and progress,” the Kazakh president said.

He praised Aliyev’s personal contribution to strengthening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and alliance, adding that he attaches particular importance to comprehensively consolidating relations in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will further advance multifaceted intergovernmental relations and elevate the relationship between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to a qualitatively new level,” Tokayev said.

He also wished the Azerbaijani president inexhaustible energy, family happiness, and continued success, and extended his wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Azerbaijan.

