Azerbaijani ambassador to France responds to provocation of Charlie Hebdo

Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the French Republic Leyla Abdullayeva commented on an article of the French Charlie Hebdo magazine, which claims that allegedly Azerbaijan poses a threat to Armenia, News.az reports.

"Listen, Charlie Hebdo. You have forgotten about the threat posed by Armenia during the 30-year occupation of 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territories. What kind of threat are you talking about now, when Azerbaijan ensures peace on its sovereign lands?" Abdullayeva tweeted.

News.Az