Tag:
Local
Armenia's ruling party wins Vagharshapat elections amid tensions with Church
17 Nov 2025-11:41
Azerbaijani President: No one can speak to us in the language of dictate and ultimatums
20 Sep 2023-19:49
President: I am sure that Armenian people living in Karabakh will promptly see positive changes
20 Sep 2023-19:45
President Ilham Aliyev: Emergence of new situation in our region is inevitable
20 Sep 2023-19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, and the whole world recognizes it
20 Sep 2023-19:36
President: Azerbaijan is a free society, multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state
20 Sep 2023-19:06
President: The process of withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed units from their positions has already begun
20 Sep 2023-22:59
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, a new historic chance has been created for ordinary people living in Karabakh
20 Sep 2023-18:54
President of Azerbaijan: Some elements of criminal regime have already received their deserved punishment, and some other will follow suit
20 Sep 2023-18:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Blessed memory of our martyrs will live forever in our hearts
20 Sep 2023-18:24
