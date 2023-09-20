President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, and the whole world recognizes it

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, and the whole world recognizes it, including the Armenian leadership who already understood it,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“If he once said "Karabakh is Armenia and a full stop", now he says "Karabakh is Azerbaijan" and not only says but also does not forget to mention the size of our country. It is true that he did not do it willingly, he was forced to do it thanks to the "iron fist". But the fact is obvious. After Armenia recognized Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, what status can the criminal regime, which has ruled in Karabakh for 30 years, have?! What state attributes can be there?!” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az