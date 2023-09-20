President: I am sure that Armenian people living in Karabakh will promptly see positive changes

President: I am sure that Armenian people living in Karabakh will promptly see positive changes

President: I am sure that Armenian people living in Karabakh will promptly see positive changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I said this before, and I say it once more, Armenian people in Karabakh are our citizens,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“These people were taken hostage by Armenian nationalists, war criminalists, by so-called leaders of Armenia and Karabakh, they contaminated their minds. They manipulated their minds with impossible delusions about Azerbaijan, about Azerbaijani people,” the head of state noted.

“I am sure that Armenian people living in Karabakh will promptly see positive changes. Because our intention is to build a common life based on peace, mutual understanding, mutual respect. We have no problems whatsoever with Armenian people, nor do we have any animosity towards them,” President Ilham Aliyev underscored.

News.Az