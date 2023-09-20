President Ilham Aliyev: Blessed memory of our martyrs will live forever in our hearts

“Unfortunately, we had martyrs during anti-terror measures. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! We have wounded soldiers and officers. May Allah grant recovery to them,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“They sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, for the justice, for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Their blessed memory will live forever in our hearts,” the head of state emphasized.

