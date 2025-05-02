Malawi records 6th mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malawi has recorded one more confirmed mpox case, bringing the total number of cases to six since the first three were confirmed in April.

The Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) announced the update on Thursday, saying the latest case is an 18-year-old student from the capital, Lilongwe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the PHIM, the patient had his samples collected on Wednesday, at a local health facility after presenting with symptoms including fever, fatigue, shortness of breath and a skin rash. The samples tested positive for mpox.

Malawi declared a mpox outbreak on April 17, following the confirmation of the first three cases a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization and the Malawian government have established an emergency treatment center at Kamuzu Central Hospital, one of the country's major regional referral facilities located in Lilongwe.

