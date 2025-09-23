Yandex metrika counter

Malawi broadcaster projects ex-President Mutharika as election winner

Photo: Reuters

Private broadcaster Times Television has projected that former Malawian President Peter Mutharika won last week’s presidential election with over 56% of the vote, according to its unofficial results dashboard.

Official results from the Electoral Commission show Mutharika leading incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, with more detailed results expected later on Tuesday. A candidate must secure more than 50% of valid votes to avoid a runoff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mutharika, 85, who served as president from 2014 to 2020, was widely expected to challenge Chakwera, 70, in their fourth electoral face-off, amid concerns over the country’s worsening economic situation.


News.Az 

