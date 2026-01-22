Cole Palmer reportedly considers leaving Chelsea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly unsettled at Stamford Bridge, with a potential return to Manchester on the cards.

The 23-year-old could rejoin Manchester City or make a cross-town move to Manchester United, News.Az reports, citing Fox Sports.

Palmer left his hometown club City in 2023, joining Chelsea for $79 million AUD, and has since become one of the Premier League’s standout performers. While he initially impressed at Chelsea, injuries and personal struggles this season have left him “not particularly enjoying life down south,” according to The Sun.

The report suggests that if Pep Guardiola were to leave City and be replaced by former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Palmer could return to the Etihad. Maresca has been linked as a potential Guardiola successor.

Separately, Palmer has been linked with a move to Manchester United, the club he supported as a child. Former United coach Rene Meulensteen believes Palmer would fit well at the club, particularly if Mauricio Pochettino were appointed manager. “Could Mauricio Pochettino convince Cole Palmer to come to Manchester United? Only if Chelsea would be willing to let him go,” Meulensteen said.

Sky Sports also reported that Palmer could be “willing to return,” despite having a Chelsea contract running until 2033.

