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Mayor Zohran Mamdani
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King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded a four-day state visit to the United States, marked by high-profile meetings in Washington D.C., New York City, and Virginia.03 May 2026-16:38
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has strongly condemned the Israeli Navy’s interception of a flotilla carrying activists bound for Gaza, calling the operation “a brazen violation of international law.”01 May 2026-13:50
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Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, has declared a groundbreaking victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, positioning himself as a leading contender to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.25 Jun 2025-10:38
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