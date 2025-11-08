Pakistani PM: The speed of reconstruction in the liberated areas is truly phenomena

Pakistani PM: The speed of reconstruction in the liberated areas is truly phenomena

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Witnessing the return of internally displaced families to Karabakh, to their homelands, is inspiring. Dear brother Mr. President, this is a great symbol of your strong personal commitment to the welfare and progress of the Azerbaijani people.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks while addressing the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The Prime Minister added that the incredible pace of reconstruction in the pearl of Karabakh – Shusha, Khankendi, Fuzuli, Lachin, and all other liberated territories – is truly phenomenal.

News.Az