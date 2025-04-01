- News
- Mineral
Tag:
Mineral
-
South Korea has accused North Korea of continuing a massive, illicit trade network, alleging that Pyongyang illegally exported 1.5 million tons of coal and minerals last year in direct violation of United Nations sanctions.
07 Jun 2026-09:32
-
-
Russia has blocked the sale of more than one million bottles of Armenian Jermuk mineral water following a regulatory inspection that found violations in recent production batches.30 Apr 2026-17:22
-
-
Several people are injured after a tornado in Mineral Wells, Texas, flattened a portion of the town on Tuesday night, marking the sixth consecutive day of a severe storm outbreak that has flattened the Midwest and continues to cause destruction across the US South.29 Apr 2026-10:50
-
-
Russia’s national labeling system, Honest Mark (Chestny Znak), has suspended the sale of specific batches of Armenian Jermuk mineral water across both physical and online retail stores.28 Apr 2026-09:39
-
-
The Democratic Republic of Congo inaugurated its first gold refining facility, becoming part of a group of African countries aiming to take a larger share of the mining supply chain.13 Mar 2026-23:59
-
-
Kazakhstan’s probable uranium reserves have surpassed 2 million tons, Energy Vice Minister Yerlan Akbarov announced during a plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.04 Dec 2025-12:34
-
-
In a significant move signaling a thaw in Washington-Beijing trade relations, China has rolled back some key export restrictions on critical minerals and rare earth materials to the United States, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.10 Nov 2025-09:44
-
-
-
-
Japan will from January attempt to extract rare earth minerals from the ocean floor in the deepest trial of its kind, the director of a government innovation programme said Thursday.03 Jul 2025-17:35
-
-
-