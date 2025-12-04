Kazakhstan’s uranium reserves exceed 2 million tons

"The country has nine uranium provinces, including the Shu–Sarysu and Syrdarya basins, which are primarily hydrogenic deposits. The remaining provinces are ore-based, containing solid mineral deposits," he said, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

During the session, the Senate also reviewed amendments to Kazakhstan’s Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use in its first reading, aimed at improving regulations for hydrocarbons and uranium exploration and development.

Earlier, it was reported that the deputies’ initiative is focused on attracting investment in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as protecting the state’s interests in the uranium industry.