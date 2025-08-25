US fighters intercept Russian aircraft off Alaska for third time in a week

Fighters from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted a Russian aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the third such interception in one week.

NORAD deployed an E-3 Sentry command and control aircraft, two F-16 fighters, and two KC-135 Stratotankers to intercept and visually identify a Russian Il-20 surveillance and reconnaissance plane operating in the ADIZ. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter U.S. or Canadian territory, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” NORAD said.

An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace requiring the identification of all aircraft for national security purposes.

Over the past week, U.S. F-16s were dispatched twice before—on August 20 and August 21—to intercept similar Russian flights. NORAD emphasized that it uses a layered defense system of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter jets to detect and track aircraft while remaining ready to respond to potential threats.

“NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America,” the statement added.

News.Az