News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nuclear Accidents
Tag:
Nuclear Accidents
Radiation myths: the most common examples
19 Dec 2025-23:41
Which international organizations are responsible for nuclear safety
19 Dec 2025-23:39
Chernobyl and Fukushima today: what lessons has humanity learned
18 Dec 2025-22:54
Myths about radiation that millions of people believe
16 Dec 2025-14:51
What to do in case of a radiation threat: a simple guide for the public
13 Dec 2025-20:29
Latest News
Over 180,000 foreigners visit Azerbaijan in early 2026
Global equity funds see strongest inflows in five weeks
Somalia food aid could stop by April, warns WFP
Five die after consuming spurious liquor in India
EU struggles to approve 20th sanctions package on Russia
S. Korean stocks rally past 5,800 for first time
Marco Rubio meets Pakistan PM on minerals, energy deals
PSG make partial payment to Mbappé
At least 9 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
US dollar heads for strongest week since October
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31