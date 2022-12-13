Pre-orders

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A series of attacks in Colombia's southwest has raised security concerns before the May presidential election.28 Apr 2026-09:03
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) with a letter to the nation, describing the Indian Constitution as a “sacred document” that has guided the country’s progress for 75 years. He urged citizens to strengthen constitutional values through their actions and work collectively to advance India’s national interests.26 Nov 2025-09:45
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Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest air hub, expects overall passenger demand in 2025 to exceed last year’s levels, the airport said on Wednesday.22 Oct 2025-12:59
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A gas pipeline project in northern Lima has led to a remarkable archaeological discovery: a pre-Hispanic tomb believed to be over 1,000 years old was unearthed just meters from a residential home, shedding new light on Peru’s ancient Chancay culture.01 Aug 2025-12:51
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Moldovan news portal “Noi.md” has posted an article highlighting the Pre-COP29 conference on the theme “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action” held in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.11 Oct 2024-20:45
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International tourist arrivals surged to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2024, with projections indicating that numbers are expected to exceed those of 2019 over the rest of the year, the UN Tourism reported on Tuesday.22 May 2024-02:23
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