Baku-hosted Pre-COP29 conference highlighted in Moldovan news portal

Moldovan news portal “Noi.md” has posted an article highlighting the Pre-COP29 conference on the theme “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action” held in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

The article featured remarks by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Nabil Munir, Chairman of the Subsidiary Executive Body (SBI) and others.President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants of the Pre-COP29 was also in the spotlight. The article quoted the Azerbaijani President as saying: “Climate change affects all countries across continents, with the small island developing nations being the most vulnerable. It adversely impacts livelihoods globally and impedes the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Azerbaijan is not an exception. Each year we see decreasing water levels in our rivers, while the Caspian Sea is shrinking. Azerbaijan also faces water scarcity. Azerbaijan takes bold steps to overcome these challenges.”The author also provided detailed information about the topics discussed at the meeting.

News.Az