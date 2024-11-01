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Quds Force Commander
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The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has pledged continued support for Hezbollah, saying the wider “resistance front” stands with the group as it defends Lebanon’s sovereignty amid what he described as ongoing Israeli aggression.27 Apr 2026-11:50
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The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has praised resistance fighters for delivering what he described as a “regret-inducing” response to the “enemies of mankind”.09 Apr 2026-15:08
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On Monday, Israel carried out a strike that killed Asghar Bagheri, one of Iran’s top and most secretive military figures, who served as the commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit.06 Apr 2026-19:29
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The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that it had killed Daoud Ali Zadeh, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force's Lebanon Corps, in Tehran, according to their statement.03 Mar 2026-23:59
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Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani has been seen attending the funeral ceremony of Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports citing IRNA.15 Oct 2024-11:13
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