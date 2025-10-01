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Reunion
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The competition is heating up on American Idol 2026, with the Top 5 contestants officially revealed ahead of the season 24 finale.05 May 2026-09:28
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Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter films, has said a reunion of the original cast “will never happen” because of JK Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues.01 Sep 2025-11:55
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Alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction is embroiled in legal battles after an onstage altercation between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro disrupted their 2024 reunion tour, leading to the cancellation of the remaining dates and shelving a planned new album.17 Jul 2025-10:32
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A short documentary film shedding light on France's colonial crimes in Reunion Island was screened during the international conference "Independence of Reunion: A Look at France's Colonial Heritage and Path to Sovereignty" in Baku.21 Jan 2025-12:09
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An international conference titled "Independence of Reunion: A Look at France's Colonial Heritage and Path to Sovereignty" is currently taking place in Baku, focusing on the French colony of Reunion Island and its ongoing fight for independence.21 Jan 2025-10:59
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