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Sacramento State
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Sacramento State has secured its biggest victory of the college basketball offseason. Standout guard Mikey Williams has officially withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to the Hornets for the 2026–27 season, the university confirmed.19 May 2026-13:51
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Stephen Curry scored 27 points and handed out a season-high 10 assists for his second double-double of the campaign as the Golden State Warriors cruised past the struggling Sacramento Kings 137-103 on Friday night.10 Jan 2026-09:54
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Russell Westbrook notched his NBA-record 204th career triple-double, and Dennis Schroder fueled a decisive fourth-quarter run as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 121–116 on Wednesday night in a battle of short-handed squads.06 Nov 2025-10:12
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