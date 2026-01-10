Curry powers Warriors to 137-103 rout of Kings

Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points, six assists, and six rebounds, while Golden State recorded a season-best 39 assists, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Curry had 18 points by halftime and finished 10-of-21 shooting, knocking down six three-pointers. It marked his 11th game in the last 13 with at least 25 points.

DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 24 points as the Kings extended their skid to seven straight losses and eight defeats in their last nine games. Zach LaVine added 15 points but struggled from long range, missing six of seven three-point attempts as Sacramento shot just 7-of-27 from beyond the arc.

Dennis Schroder tied the game at 84 with a layup and his sixth consecutive point with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter, but the Warriors responded emphatically with a 13-0 run to close the period.

Golden State has now won eight of its last 11 games and three consecutive home contests, continuing a crucial eight-game homestand at Chase Center. The Warriors have scored at least 120 points in each of their past seven victories.

Russell Westbrook finished with 13 points, seven assists, and four rebounds for Sacramento. With 8:16 remaining, he was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul after replay review for locking elbows with Brandin Podziemski and bringing him down following a steal.

Off the bench, De’Anthony Melton scored 19 points, Podziemski added 14, and Gary Payton II chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors’ reserves combined for 66 points.

Kings rookie and former Stanford standout Maxime Raynaud recorded eight points and seven rebounds while playing in front of a supportive crowd. Golden State led 63-59 at halftime after shooting 54.2 percent from the field compared to Sacramento’s 52 percent.

Up next:

The Kings host the Houston Rockets on Sunday, while the Warriors welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.