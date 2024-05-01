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Security Crisis
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Heavily armed gunmen launched a devastating raid on remote farming settlements in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina State on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a pregnant woman and children, before looting livestock and burning homes to the ground.18 May 2026-15:45
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Central Asia is facing one of the world’s most dangerous and politically sensitive water crises as climate change, shrinking glaciers, population growth, outdated infrastructure, and regional rivalries intensify pressure on the region’s limited water resources.15 May 2026-13:17
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The leaders of all 27 member states of the European Union are gathering in the Cyprus today for an informal European Council summit set against rising global tensions and economic pressure.23 Apr 2026-12:43
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Three Democratic senators have warned Donald Trump that allowing Chinese automakers to establish manufacturing plants in the United States could pose a “national security crisis”.06 Apr 2026-21:43
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Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), stated on Tuesday that if the conflict in the Middle East continues until summer, the number of hungry people worldwide could rise by 45 million. Analysts believe that Africa and Asia will suffer the most, with hunger reaching record levels. “This is a terrible prospect,” Skau emphasized.21 Mar 2026-10:30
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in Munich, Germany that Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace.14 Feb 2026-21:22
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In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council, the UN Special Representative for Central Africa (UNOCA), on Saturday highlighted the dual challenges of electoral transitions and climate crises in the region, News.az reports citing foreign media.14 Dec 2024-15:46
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The United Nations' expert on human rights in Haiti said on Friday that the situation in the conflict-hit Caribbean nation had worsened and efforts to rebuild security must be amplified as a security mission deadline fast approaches, News.Az reports citing Reuters.20 Sep 2024-23:55
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