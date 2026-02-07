Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics officially begin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have officially begun after Italian President Sergio Mattarella declared the Games open during a historic opening ceremony held across multiple locations.

In a first for the Winter Olympics, two Olympic cauldrons were lit, one in Milan and another in Cortina d’Ampezzo, symbolizing the shared hosting of the Games and marking a historic moment in Olympic tradition, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The opening ceremony highlighted Italy’s cultural heritage through music, art, and performance. International star Mariah Carey performed “Volare,” while renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered a performance of “Nessun Dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot.

During the traditional Parade of Athletes, teams marched through Olympic venues to large crowds. Team USA received strong support from spectators, while Ukraine was greeted with emotional applause. Israel’s delegation received mixed reactions from sections of the crowd.

The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the Olympic flames in both Milan and Cortina, followed by fireworks and a large-scale celebration featuring singers, dancers, and performers. The event also introduced the official Milan-Cortina mascots as athletes from around the world prepare to compete.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are expected to draw global attention over the coming weeks as athletes compete across multiple winter sports disciplines in venues across northern Italy.

