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Shakhtar
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The UEFA Europa Conference League returns with its semifinal second-leg action on May 7, featuring two decisive matches that will determine the finalists of the competition.07 May 2026-11:20
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The first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals is set to be played on Thursday, marking a crucial stage in the European club competition.30 Apr 2026-14:14
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Jonjo Shelvey, who played under Arda Turan at Eyüpspor, revealed striking details about the former football star turned coach.06 Jan 2026-15:37
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Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has appointed Arda Turan as their new head coach, the club announced in a written statement on Tuesday.28 May 2025-13:52
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