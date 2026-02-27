OpenAI hits $730B valuation as Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank inject $110B

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI announced Friday a $110 billion investment round at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, with SoftBank Group Corp contributing $30 billion, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) investing $30 billion, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) committing $50 billion.

The funding round includes strategic partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA that expand OpenAI’s infrastructure and distribution capabilities. Additional financial investors are expected to join as the round progresses, according to the company’s announcement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investment increases the value of the OpenAI Foundation’s stake in OpenAI Group to over $180 billion.

OpenAI reported that Codex, its software development tool, has reached 1.6 million weekly users, more than tripling since the start of the year. The company said more than 9 million paying business users rely on ChatGPT for work, while ChatGPT has reached more than 900 million weekly active users globally.

OpenAI now has more than 50 million consumer subscribers, with January and February on track to be the largest months for new subscribers in the company’s history, according to the announcement.

Under the Amazon partnership, AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, the company’s enterprise platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage teams of AI agents.

OpenAI and Amazon are jointly developing a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI’s models, which will be available through Amazon Bedrock. The Stateful Runtime Environment is expected to launch in the next few months.

OpenAI and AWS are expanding their existing $38 billion multi-year agreement by $100 billion over 8 years. OpenAI committed to consume approximately 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure to support demand for Stateful Runtime, Frontier, and other advanced workloads.

Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met.

The partnership with NVIDIA includes 3 gigawatts of dedicated inference capacity and 2 gigawatts of training on Vera Rubin systems. This builds on Hopper and Blackwell systems already in operation across Microsoft, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and CoreWeave.

OpenAI and Amazon will collaborate to develop customized models available to Amazon developers to power Amazon’s customer-facing applications. These capabilities will complement the models already available to Amazon developers, including Amazon’s Nova family.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said SoftBank, NVIDIA, and Amazon are long-term partners who share the company’s ambition to turn scientific progress into systems that deliver benefits for people at global scale.

Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon, said the collaboration with OpenAI to provide stateful runtime environments will change what is possible for customers building AI applications and agents

