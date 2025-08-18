Five die of hunger as Amnesty accuses Israel of starving Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that five Palestinians, including two children, died of malnutrition in the past 24 hours, as Amnesty International accused Israel of “carrying out a deliberate campaign of starvation” in the besieged enclave.

Israeli forces have intensified strikes on Gaza City ahead of a planned ground push to seize control of the territory’s largest urban center. At least 17 Palestinians were killed in attacks across the Strip since dawn, including eight people waiting for aid, according to local authorities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hamas condemned Israel’s plan to take Gaza City and displace its population, calling promises of shelter and humanitarian assistance “blatant deception.”

Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with Qatar’s prime minister traveling to Egypt on Monday for ceasefire talks, sources told Al Jazeera Arabic.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 62,004 people and wounded 156,230, according to the Health Ministry. More than 1,100 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, in which over 200 hostages were taken.

News.Az