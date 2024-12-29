Google CEO declares AI model Gemini as company's 'biggest focus' for 2025

CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told Google employees that 2025 will be a “critical” year for the company.

It obtained audio from a December 18 strategy meeting where Pichai and other executives put on ugly holiday sweaters and laid out their priorities for the coming year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I think 2025 will be critical,” Pichai said. “I think it’s really important we internalize the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company. The stakes are high.”The moment, of course, is one where tech companies like Google are making heavy investments in AI, and often with mixed results. Pichai acknowledged that the company has some catching up to do on the AI side — he described the Gemini app (based on the company’s AI model of the same name) as having “strong momentum,” while also acknowledging “we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well.”“Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year,” he said.

News.Az