Nepal eases restrictions as interim administration takes office

Nepal began lifting curfews and prohibitory orders on Saturday as the interim administration, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, assumed office. While most areas of the capital, Kathmandu, are now open, some sensitive zones remain restricted.

The measures follow violent protests earlier this week, triggered by a social media ban imposed by the previous government. At least 51 people have been killed and hundreds injured since Monday. Demonstrations quickly escalated into a broader movement against alleged corruption and nepotism, targeting public buildings, the Supreme Court, and officials’ residences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Karki was appointed Nepal’s first female prime minister by President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday, marking the first time a chief executive from outside parliament has been named to lead the government. Shortly after her swearing-in, the 275-seat parliament was dissolved, with national elections scheduled for March.

