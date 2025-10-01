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Suv Sales
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BYD, a Chinese EV giant, is preparing to unveil its flagship SUV from the Ocean Network lineup, the Sealion 08, at the Beijing Auto Show this April.09 Apr 2026-09:32
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Hyundai and Kia have entered 2026 with strong momentum in the United States, driven by a powerful combination of two long running trends that are now reinforcing each other.04 Feb 2026-22:21
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Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. reported record vehicle sales in the United States for January, supported by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and hybrid models, the automakers said on Wednesday.04 Feb 2026-10:44
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Volvo Cars announced on Thursday that its new mid-sized electric SUV, launching later this month, will offer a driving range of up to 810 km (503 miles) on a single charge.08 Jan 2026-13:12
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Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted a strong performance in October, reporting a 26% year-on-year increase in total auto sales to 1,20,142 units, driven by record SUV demand and steady growth in its farm equipment business.01 Nov 2025-12:58
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Renault Group reported a 6.8% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, outperforming expectations thanks to the success of new models like the Dacia Bigster SUV and strong performance from its financial services arm.23 Oct 2025-10:10
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