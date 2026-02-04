SUV, hybrid demand lifts Hyundai, Kia sales in US

The two companies sold a combined total of 125,296 vehicles in the U.S. last month, representing a 7.7 percent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Hyundai Motor, including its luxury Genesis brand, sold 60,794 vehicles, marking a 2.4 percent year-on-year rise. Kia recorded a sharper increase, with sales jumping 13.1 percent to 64,502 units. Both automakers achieved their highest-ever January sales figures.

Hyundai Motor’s results were driven largely by strong SUV performance. Sales of the Palisade SUV increased 28.7 percent year-on-year to 8,604 units, while the Kona compact SUV saw a 21.9 percent rise to 5,321 units.

Kia’s sales growth was fueled by significant gains across several key models. Sales of the Seltos compact SUV surged 85.8 percent to 5,278 units, and deliveries of the Carnival minivan climbed 60.4 percent to 5,879 units.

Combined hybrid vehicle sales by the two companies rose sharply, increasing 65.7 percent year-on-year to 27,489 units. Hyundai Motor and Kia posted hybrid sales growth of 51.9 percent and 83.8 percent, respectively.

By contrast, combined electric vehicle sales declined 33.7 percent from a year earlier to 4,471 units, reflecting the ongoing impact of U.S. auto tariffs and the rollback of related subsidies.