Arizona trooper injured in Phoenix shooting - VIDEO

At least one Arizona state trooper was injured in a shooting during a law enforcement operation in Phoenix, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday evening while Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT officers were serving what officials described as a high-risk search warrant, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities confirmed that at least one trooper was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Officials also said the suspect was injured, taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Local officials indicated that more than one trooper may have been injured, though authorities have not confirmed exact numbers.

The incident took place near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen responding to the area.

Phoenix city officials said local police assisted state authorities during the incident.

Authorities said there would be limited updates immediately following the incident. Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Local leaders expressed support for the injured officers and emergency responders as the investigation continues.

