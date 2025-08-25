Russian swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov goes missing during Intercontinental Swimming Race in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian athlete and coach Nikolai Svechnikov, 29, disappeared while competing in the Intercontinental Swimming Race across the Bosphorus. Out of 2,800 participants, he was the only swimmer who failed to reach the finish line of the 6.5-kilometer course. His absence was noticed just 12 hours after the start.

According to local media, the incident may have occurred near the first bridge, where a man was reportedly seen floating on his back. Witnesses suggested he may have suffered a cramp and was pulled away by the current, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Participants criticized the event’s organization, pointing out a lack of rescue boats in the middle of the course.

Organizers said search operations are being carried out together with the Coast Guard. However, Svechnikov’s relatives, who had arrived in Istanbul earlier, disputed this claim.

“There was not a single rescue vessel at the site,” his family told REN TV.

News.Az