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Sybiha
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Hungary and Ukraine have agreed to begin high-level consultations on the rights of Ukraine’s ethnic Hungarian minority, marking an early sign of possible improvement in strained relations between the two countries.18 May 2026-17:22
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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili have held talks on the sidelines of the 135th session of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Chisinau.16 May 2026-12:10
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Ukraine is ready to send an expert group to Finland to share its experience and help protect Finnish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday.11 May 2026-13:52
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Ukraine said on Monday evening that it has summoned Israel’s ambassador in Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, for a “reprimand session” on Tuesday morning after Tel Aviv received a Russian grain shipment that Kyiv says was taken by Moscow from Ukrainian territory, escalating a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.28 Apr 2026-16:48
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Ukrainian intelligence suggests Russia is preparing to carry out frequent large-scale attacks against Ukraine, potentially up to seven times per month, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.17 Apr 2026-17:57
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Ukraine has accused Hungary of “taking hostage” seven employees of its state savings bank Oschadbank, who were transporting around $82 million in cash and gold through Hungary, as part of a growing dispute over oil transit.06 Mar 2026-14:15
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Ukraine has strongly condemned Iran’s recent drone strike on Azerbaijan, calling it part of Tehran’s broader threats to the Middle East and Europe.05 Mar 2026-17:42
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Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.03 Feb 2026-17:20
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Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of cynically ordering a massive wave of missile and drone attacks while Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. delegations were engaged in peace talks in Abu Dhabi.24 Jan 2026-12:59
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