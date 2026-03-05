Ukraine condemns Iran’s air attack on Azerbaijan
Ukraine strongly condemned Iran’s recent air attack on Azerbaijan, calling it part of Tehran’s broader threats to the Middle East and Europe, News.Az reports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on his Telegram account that Iran’s strike against Azerbaijan demonstrates that the country is not only a regional threat but a global one.
By Aysel Mammadzada