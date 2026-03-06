Ukraine accuses Hungary of detaining bank employees with $82M

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has accused Hungary of “taking hostage” seven employees of its state savings bank Oschadbank, who were transporting around $82 million in cash and gold through Hungary, as part of a growing dispute over oil transit.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the employees were returning funds from Austria when they were detained. Their current whereabouts remain unknown. Sybiha called the incident “state terrorism and racketeering” and said Ukraine has formally demanded their immediate release. Kyiv also plans to ask the European Union to officially condemn Hungary’s actions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hungary and Ukraine are locked in a bitter row over the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to halt transit shipments to Ukraine until the oil flows resume, while Ukraine denies allegations of deliberate delays.

Oschadbank confirmed that the employees were carrying $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold, following an international agreement with Raiffeisen Bank, Austria, and cleared all shipments according to European customs rules. GPS data reportedly shows the vehicles near a Hungarian security service building in Budapest.

The incident comes amid rising tensions over energy supplies, with both sides accusing each other of political interference.

