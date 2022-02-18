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Tanker Explosion
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An oil tanker sailing off the coast of Oman was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, killing one crew member, according to the Oman Maritime Security Center.02 Mar 2026-14:43
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Three people were confirmed dead and dozens of others injured in a fuel tanker explosion on Saturday along the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana's Eastern Region, police said.14 Feb 2026-20:27
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A fuel tanker exploded at a gas station near the Russian city of Surgut, authorities said.05 Feb 2026-14:04
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A gas tanker truck carrying more than 13,000 gallons (49,500 liters) of gasoline exploded Wednesday beneath a highway overpass in southern Mexico City, killing three people and injuring at least 70 others.11 Sep 2025-09:26
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit following a wave of disruptions to the country’s aviation and maritime sectors.07 Jul 2025-11:53
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Two explosions occurred on the moored oil tanker Seajewel in the northern Italian city of Savona.18 Feb 2025-09:09
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At least 94 people were killed in northern Nigeria when a crashed tanker exploded near locals who had gathered to collect fuel, according to local police.16 Oct 2024-14:01
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A tragic accident in Nigeria involving a fuel tanker and another truck resulted in an explosion that claimed the lives of at least 48 people, according to the country’s emergency response agency.09 Sep 2024-10:56
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