Oil tanker attacked off Oman, one dead -VIDEO

In a statement posted on X, the center said the tanker MKD VYOM was struck while navigating 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack triggered a fire and an explosion in the vessel’s engine room.

One crew member died as a result of the blast, while the remaining 21 crew members were safely evacuated.

A vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman is currently monitoring the tanker’s condition. Authorities have also issued navigational warnings to ships transiting the surrounding maritime area.